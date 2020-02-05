Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Light freezing rain early...changing to rain overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Light freezing rain early...changing to rain overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.