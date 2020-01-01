There are too many bowls.
I hear that all the time from so-called college football fans.
And if I’m to be honest, I’ve thought that at times in the past as well (especially when there haven’t been enough 6-6 teams to fill all the openings and a few programs with losing records have participated in bowl season).
But are there really too many bowls?
Do we want fewer football games from a sport that already has the shortest season of any major one?
Baseball, basketball and hockey go on forever. Nascar too. They all last about eight months or so. We get four months of college football. Seems like having a few extra bowls around the holidays should be cause for celebration, not disdain.
Does a bowl game in Montgomery, Alabama between 6-6 FIU and 7-5 Arkansas State cause a casual fan so much pain they can’t bear to watch?
Then don’t watch.
I hear the argument all the time that teams with records of 6-6 or 7-5 shouldn’t be rewarded.
So who wants to tell the senior class at Kent State that just went to the fourth bowl in program history and claimed the first postseason victory for the program that they didn’t deserve to be there after winning the final four games of the season just to qualify?
Who wants to tell the organizers of the Cure Bowl that it’s a game that shouldn’t exist because it pits a couple lower level Group of 5 teams against each other? This year it was Liberty and Georgia Southern.
The Cure Bowl was created to promote awareness and research of breast cancer, with proceeds going to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
But hey, its a low-level bowl, one of 40. Probably one that should be cut because people think there are too many bowls, right?
If you watch the bowl games, you usually see pictures of players and cheerleaders visiting children’s hospitals in the days leading up to the game ... pretty much every one.
I would think that fact alone should make all these bowl games well worth it.
And what about for the programs themselves?
Teams that make bowl games are allotted extra time between the end of the regular season and Jan. 1 for additional practices that non-bowl teams are not allowed to have.
I’ve heard different coaches say it equals about 13 to 15 extra practices.
That’s a lot of practice time to give to younger players to help them develop.
And the fewer teams that get those extra practices, the wider the gap will become between big-time programs that always win eight to 10 games and would always be in a bowl anyway and those middle-of-the-road teams that hover in the five to eight-win range.
I want more parity in college football, not less, and if having a few extra bowls helps achieve that, well then I am all for it.
So lots of bowl games gives us parity, more football, feel-good stories and a lot of sick kids in hospitals all over the country getting visited around the Christmas holiday and having their days brightened?
Seriously, how can a college football fan complain?