HYDE — The District 9 Chapter of the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association inducted its 19th class into the district’s Hall of Fame Saturday prior to the finals of the individual championships at Clearfield Area High School.
This year’s class features two inductees from Clearfield in wrestler Tom Barger and contributor/referee Bob Peters. Also inducted were the late Matt Brinker (Redbank Valley), who is the latest inductee in the Fallen Hero category for making the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the military and wrestler Mark Havers of Bradford.
Here is a closer look at the four new inductees:
Tom Barger
Clearfield
Barger, a 2006 Clearfield graduate, was a four-time District 9 Class AAA champion at 119, 125 and 130, twice. He also was a four-time placewinner at the Northwest Regional Tournament, claiming a regional crown in 2005 before finishing as a runner-up as a senior.
Barger captured two state medals, placing fifth in 2005 and third in 2006.
After graduation, Barger went on to wrestle at Lycoming College during the 2008 and 2009 NCAA Divsion III seasons and compiled a record of 29-15.
Barger currently resides in Clearfield.
Bob Peters
Clearfield
A 1969 graduate of Clearfield Area High School, Peters taught science courses at Clearfield for 35years prior to retiring in 2009. He became a PIAA Official in 1984 and has continued officiating for the past 36 years.
Peters is probably most noted for his involvement with the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Program in Area V, which includes all of the AAA and AA schools in District 9. His involvement spans a period of 46 years in which he promoted the development of the youth in Area V.
Peters started coaching the Clearfield Junior Wrestlers in 1974, including during Sectional, Area, and State Tournaments for over 20 years.
He became the Area V Alternate Chairman in 1980 under Chairman Ron Smith.
In 1990, Peters was named the Area V Chairman and still holds that position today. His 30 years of serving as Area V Chairman is the longest running term of any Area Chairman across the state of Pennsylvania, and is the longest in the entire history of the Pennsylvania State Junior Wrestling Program.
Most of the wrestlers that passed through the District IX 3A and 2A Tournaments since 1990 first wrestled in the Area V Junior Wrestling program, which Peters was directing.
Also, during that time, Peters organized the running of all of the Area V Section and Area V Final Tournaments being held at many of the schools in District 9. In 1998, he helped create the Area V Scholarship, which has been given out to a wrestler each year from District 9.
The total amount awarded to area wrestlers will surpass the $14,000 mark this year. Peters continues to represent Area V at all PJW Committee meetings
Peters resides in Clearfield with his wife Leanne, to whom he has been married for 41 years. They have two children Andrew and Adrianne and grandchildren — Sloane, Kade, Drew, and Deklan.
Matt Brinker
Redbank Valley
Brinker was a 2000 graduate of Redbank Valley and competed for the Bulldogs from 1997-2000. He was a District 9 Class AA champion at 140 pounds in 1999.
He went on to place third at the Northwest Regioal Tournament that year before placing seventh at states. He finished his Bulldogs career with a 98-27 record.
Following graduation, Brinker served his country as a scout sniper for four years an five months in the Marine Corps, with one deployment to Afghanistan and two to Irag. He then oved to the Navy, where he successfully completed Basic Underwater Demolition/Seal (BUD/S) training and became a Seal.
Brinker served six years and seven months as a Seal with one national tasking deployment. He was one of the highest trained and capable snipers in the Navy and Marines. In an Achievement Medal Citation, he was credited with a sniper shot that was over 1,000 meters.
Brinker was a member of the American Legion, Watler W. Craig Post 354 of New Bethlehem.
His hall of fame plaque was accepted by his brother Burt Brinker, a retired Air Force Major.
Mark Havers
Bradford
Havers, a 2011 Bradford graduate, put together a stellar career for the Owls. He was a four-time Distrct 9 Class AAA champion and named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler three different times.
He also was a four-time Northwest Regional champ and captured a pair of state silver medals in 2009 and 2011. Havers ended his career with a record of 130-10.
Following his freshman season, Havers was a member of the 2008 National Freestyle Duals All-American Team.
Havers is currently an assistant coach for the Owls and resides in Bradford with his wife Jessica and their two sons: Beau and Bearen.