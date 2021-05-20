There is only one argument in favor of PennDOT’s goofy plan to retroactively install toll gantries along interstate highway bridges, including Interstate 80 bridges near Clarion, Brookville, DuBois and Clearfield.
Installing such tolls would allow state lawmakers to claim, “Hey, we did not increase taxes!” because the tolls would be called “user fees,” not taxes.
There are many more persuasive arguments against trying this cockamamie tolls gambit.
One came on this page last week from U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson. Thompson cited history.
When the Pennsylvania Turnpike opened back in 1940, its boosters told our grandparents that the debt to build the Turnpike would be paid for by the tolls, and that debt would be paid off by 1954.
Instead, today, 67 years later, Turnpike users are still paying tolls. Worse, the tolls are soaring because state lawmakers have forced the Turnpike to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to PennDOT each year instead of increasing general taxes. More “user fees,” more gutless legislators, more endless taxation and, for the Turnpike, unaffordable debt that will push it into bankruptcy.
Rep. Thompson is correct. The I-80 bridge tolls idea stinks. And the math is fuzzy as well.
Proponents of the tolls predict that the tolls would provide enough money to pay for replacing those outdated bridges, now more than a half-century old.
That claim assumes the same number of vehicles would cross those bridges after tolls are imposed as use those bridges today.
Hah.
The bridges in our area, Clarion, Brookville, DuBois, Clearfield, are all flanked by two nearby exits. Local drivers will simply duck off I-80 and drive the old Route 322 streets through our towns, causing gridlock.
But wait. It gets worse.
Truckers — log truck drivers, tractor trailer drivers, etc. — will also do that. True, some will trade money for time and pay the tolls. But many will use old Route 322.
That will chew Route 322 to bits. It was never built to carry sustained traffic at today’s truck weight and axle sizes.
Tolling the bridges will actually bring in less money than PennDOT and the political hacks claim, because vehicle use will decline — and the diverted traffic will tear up Route 322, costing billions to repair that damage within a decade or two.
Toll I-80 bridges? No.
How about instead, we cut state spending to provide the needed money to replace the bridges?
What an idea!
— Denny Bonavita