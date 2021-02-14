Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 7 AM Monday to 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mainly snow is expected Monday and early Monday evening, with a mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain late Monday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&