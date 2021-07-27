Recently, I heard that there would be a memorial service for someone whose name sounded familiar. I grabbed my old yearbook and looked him up and, sure enough, I had graduated high school with him.
In 2000. We’re all about 40!
The march of mortality has occupied my thoughts a lot lately. I took Tim to a memorial service for a brave little girl at his elementary school who was taken by cancer. It was an odd experience, explaining the permanence of death to an 8-year-old, and I can’t imagine what her family is going through! I had done that death talk before at a family member’s funeral, but Tim was far too young to remember that. We’ve also talked about death as it applies in TV shows and movies we watch. But for Tim, here was a funeral for someone he knew, went to swimming lessons with, and would never see at school again. For me, I had not talked to the person from my yearbook in more than 20 years, but the death still hit me.
Life is hard enough to figure out at any age, but I thought back to my 18-year-old self at graduation. We all wrote messages about seeing each other later and hanging out, and then, time passes. I hadn’t talked to this person, not because of any hard feelings, but because we were more acquaintances than friends in high school and our lives went in different directions. But there are many, many friends from high school to whom I have also not talked in that amount of time. We tried at first, but then this life event and that life event meant that we moved in different directions. I moved to Lancaster, which wrapped up a lot of friendships, and there was no sense in rekindling them when I returned 10 years later. Even moving back here effectively ended friendships I had built in Lancaster. As the great sage Kermit the Frog said, “Life is made up of meetings and partings. That is the way of it.”
And that is the way. When we’re young, and the concept of 20 years is a whole lifetime, you think you can maintain all those friendships forever. But forever is a lot longer than 20 years. Our average life span is about 79 years, round up to 80 (because I can’t math), and that’s four 20-year spans. Having lived through two, I have a sense of how long that is. The idea that all friendships will survive that long is insane. If you’re keeping score, I have one really good friend from high school that I hang out with. One. I used to have a whole crew. Believe it or not, I was vaguely popular in high school.
Okay, so I was just good and hanging out with misfits.
Fine, I’m pretty sure people just took pity on me. But still, I had a crew!
Losing friends and loved ones through time and death is natural. It’s the way of life, as Kermit said. But it sure doesn’t feel like it. Not at (almost) 40 and certainly not at 8. None of my friendships ended with big fights and hurt feelings (on my end, anyway). Most ended with fading contact, realization that we’re not the same people we were before, and the ravages of time.
Star Trek has a common toast that shows up in movies and on the show. The intrepid crew of one starship or another gathers with some Chateau Picard or Romulan Ale and say, “To absent friends.” As a kid watching Star Trek, I didn’t really understand that toast. I couldn’t picture any faces of people frozen in my memory in the last moment that I saw them.
Tim can. And I can now. And I’m sure you can, too.
So, as July winds down, I raise my glass and say, “To absent friends.”
