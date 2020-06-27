WASHINGTON (TNS) — The White House on Saturday denied that either U.S. President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence were briefed on intelligence that Russia offered bounties to militants to kill U.S. forces in Afghanistan.
Earlier, U.S. media reported allegations that the Russian secret service offered rewards to militant Islamists including Taliban troops, to encourage attacks on U.S. troops in Afghanistan. The story was first reported by The New York Times, citing intelligence contacts.
Trump had been informed about the allegations, The New York Times reported.
“While the White House does not routinely comment on alleged intelligence or internal deliberations, the CIA Director, National Security Adviser, and the Chief of Staff can all confirm that neither the President nor the Vice President were briefed on the alleged Russian bounty intelligence,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.
“This does not speak to the merit of the alleged intelligence but to the inaccuracy of The New York Times story erroneously suggesting that President Trump was briefed on this matter,” she said.
“The United States receives thousands of intelligence reports a day and they are subject to strict scrutiny.”
The Taliban and Russia had also rejected the reports as unfounded, U.S. media reported.
The reports are likely to lead to critical questions from Democrats in Congress, who accuse Trump of being too cozy with Russia.