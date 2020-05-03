(TNS) — George W. Bush’s evocative three-minute coronavirus video went out of its way to avoid controversy.
The former president didn’t mention President Donald Trump or any political leaders during his “Call for Unity” message. Instead, Bush praised the American spirit and vowed that the nation would beat the pandemic.
Trump’s reaction? Bush should have backed the president during his impeachment fight.
“He was nowhere to be found in speaking up against the greatest Hoax in American history!” Trump wrote on Twitter.
Bush’s video appeared to be specifically designed to avoid any hint of criticizing Trump’s controversial handling of the pandemic.
Narrated by the familiar soothing voice of the former president, it detailed the pain Americans are going through and offered hope that the nation can come together to put the pandemic behind us.
The former commander in chief reminded Americans “how small our differences are in the face of this shared threat” in the video shared by his the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas.
But for Trump and some of his most ardent supporters, there is no forgiving Bush for breaking with the current president on other issues.
Trump was apparently triggered to comment on Bush by Pete Hegseth, a Fox News contributor who reminded viewers that Bush did not oppose Trump’s impeachment.