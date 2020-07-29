AUSTIN, Texas (TNS) — U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday morning at the White House, according to multiple news reports.
Gohmert, who was scheduled to fly to Texas on Wednesday morning with President Donald Trump, tested positive ahead of his trip, Politico first reported, citing anonymous sources.
Gohmert is regularly spotted on Capitol Hill without a mask and told CNN last month that he does not wear a mask because he doesn’t have the virus.
His decision to not wear a mask ignored the warnings of health experts, who recommend masks for even those without symptoms to stop the spread of the virus.
Gov. Greg Abbott implemented a mask mandate for Texas earlier this month, saying it would slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep the state from shutting down again.
A spokeswoman for Gohmert did not immediately return a request for comment.
Gohmert attended Tuesday’s contentious House Judiciary Committee hearing, where Attorney General William Barr answered questions from committee members for more than five hours.
Gohmert removed his face covering several times throughout the hearing.
A U.S. Department of Justice spokeswoman told multiple news outlets that Barr will be tested for COVID-19 because of his proximity to Gohmert in Tuesday’s hearing.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters Wednesday that she’s “so sorry” for Gohmert but expressed concern for House members.
“But I’m also sorry my members, who are concerned, because he has been showing up at meetings without a mask and making a thing of it,” she said.
Trump’s West Texas tour Wednesday includes a fundraiser with campaign donors at the Odessa Marriott and a tour of an oil rig at Double Eagle Energy in Midland.