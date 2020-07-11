(TNS) — Robert Mueller defended his prosecution of Roger Stone Saturday in a rare public statement after President Donald Trump commuted Stone’s prison sentence.
The special counsel in the Russia probe made no apologies for holding Stone to account for lying to cover up his actions to protect Trump from scrutiny in the explosive investigation.
“Stone was prosecuted and convicted because he committed federal crimes. He remains a convicted felon, and rightly so,” Mueller wrote in a Washington Post opinion piece.
Mueller pushed back strongly against claims by Trump and his allies that his investigation was a “witch hunt” and that Stone was railroaded.
“I feel compelled to respond both to broad claims that our investigation was illegitimate and our motives were improper, and to specific claims that Roger Stone was a victim of our office,” Mueller said.
Stone was tried and convicted by a jury of obstruction of a congressional investigation, five counts of making false statements to Congress and tampering with a witness.
Trump commuted Stone’s three-year prison sentence days before he was expected to report to prison to start serving his stint behind bars.
Mueller’s report said the investigation did not prove a conspiracy by Trump campaign officials but did say that the campaign expected to benefit from the campaign of interference.