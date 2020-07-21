ORLANDO, Fla. (TNS) — Walt Disney World has updated its face mask policy: Guests can no longer eat and drink while perusing the parks, strolling through Disney Springs or exploring the resorts.
A policy requiring face masks has been in place since Disney Springs reopened on May 20. According to the amended requirements on Disney World’s website, “You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing.”
This applies to anywhere on Disney property.
Disney requires all visitors ages 2 and older as well as cast members to wear face coverings, which must be worn at all times, except while dining or swimming.
Whether disposable or reusable, all face masks must be made with at least two layers of breathable material; fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin; fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face; and be secured with ties or ear loops.
Neck gaiters and open-chin triangle bandanas are not acceptable face coverings, according to Disney’s guidelines.
For more information on this and other Disney World policy changes, go to disneyworld.disney.go.com/experience-updates.