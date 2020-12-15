JOHNSTOWN (TNS) — “A momentous occasion,” “absolutely amazing” and a “great day” were some of Pennsylvania health care leaders’ descriptions as the first COVID-19 vaccine was administered Monday.
A total of 97,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being shipped this week to 83 hospitals across the state,
Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber is scheduled to receive its first allotment of vaccine in Thursday.
“It’s absolutely amazing that it’s effective in the range of 95% after the second injection,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Csikos said.
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center received its first allotment on Monday, the hospital announced. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore and Chief Nursing Officer Jelden Arcilla provided a statement:
“We are looking forward to having a COVID-19 vaccine available to our health care providers and community soon.
“While having a vaccine available is reassuring and gives us renewed hope, we must still be vigilant and not let our guard down as it is going to take time to get the majority of the population vaccinated. It is important to continue wearing a mask or face covering in public and practicing social distancing and proper hand hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
The first phase of distribution is divided into two parts. Initial doses of vaccine are being administered to health care workers, EMS first responders and residents and staff in congregate care settings.
In the second phase will allow the vaccination of those in the first phase who were not able to be included in the initial distribution.
The third phase begins once the department has a sufficient supply of vaccine. In this phase, the entire population will have access to a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.