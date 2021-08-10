(TNS) — A 37-year-old man died Monday after shooting himself while driving on Route 30 near the Wrightsville exit in Hellam Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.
The man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head while operating a vehicle and was pronounced dead at 1:45 p.m. at WellSpan York Hospital.
He was driving east on Route 30 about 11:10 a.m. before appearing to lose control of his car, officials said, and crossing lanes of traffic and coming to a stop in a nearby field.
“When police reached the vehicle, it was determined that the driver had shot himself just prior to the crash,” according to the coroner’s office.