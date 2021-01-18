Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.