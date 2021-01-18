HOMER CITY (TNS) — An Indiana County man died at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center after sustaining blunt force trauma to the chest in an automobile accident on Friday.
Jacob J. Ulichnie, 88, was driving north in the southbound lane of Route 119 in Homer City when his car struck an oncoming vehicle, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said Saturday.
The accident occurred shortly after 5 p.m.
Ulichnie was originally taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center and then to Conemaugh Memorial, where he was pronounced dead at 8:15 p.m.