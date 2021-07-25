STATE COLLEGE (TNS) —A State College police officer — who has since resigned — has been charged with criminal offenses in connection with an on-duty incident, according a news release issued Friday morning by the State College Police Department.
Chris Tooley faces misdemeanor theft and possession of paraphernalia charges, according to the Centre County District Attorney’s office.
According to the release, the officer took possession of another party’s vape pen that had been turned over to police to be returned to its owner. He instead converted it to their own use.
Upon the SCPD learning of the offense, Tooley was immediately placed on administrative leave. The local police department contacted the Pennsylvania State Police to conduct an independent investigation, in addition to their own separate internal investigation, and notified Centre County’s district attorney.
The state police investigation resulted in criminal charges being filed. The officer resigned before the internal discipline process was completed, per the release.
“The State College Police Department prides itself on our professionalism and integrity and are deeply saddened by the negative impact this event may have on the public’s trust,” a written statement from the department read. “We hope that the department’s actions will help restore credibility in the State College Police Department commitment to provide the exemplary police services our community expects.”
Court documents with further detail were not available Friday. The State College Police Department said it cannot comment further “to avoid any interference or conflict of interest.”