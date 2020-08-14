NEW YORK —Aaron Judge’s “lower body tightness” became more defined on Friday, when the Yankees slugger landed on the 10-day injured list.
Leading the majors with nine home runs, Judge was diagnosed with a “very mild strain” of the right calf, according to manager Aaron Boone.
An MRI conducted Thursday revealed the strain.
“He wants to be out there and feels like it’s a day-to-day thing, which it very well may be,” Boone said Friday evening.
“But it goes without saying how important a player Aaron is to us,” Boone said. “It’s really important that he not go out there and hurt this thing significantly, trying to play through something.”
The Yankees recalled infielder Thairo Estrada prior to Friday night’s four-game series opener against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.
“Lower body tightness” had been the rather opaque description of the slugger’s condition by Boone, who pulled Judge out of Tuesday night’s game against Atlanta.