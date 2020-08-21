NEW YORK —The Subway Series had been derailed. After two members of the Mets’ traveling party tested positive for COVID-19 in Miami on Thursday, MLB has now canceled all three games between the Yankees and Mets at Citi Field “out of an abundance of caution.”
The Yankees and Mets are scheduled to play again next weekend in the Bronx. They also have a common day off on Monday.
This is not the first abrupt schedule change the Yankees have had to make because of COVID-19. The Yankees’ second series of the season in Philadelphia was postponed when the Phillies were exposed to the Marlins, who ended up having 19 members of their traveling party test positive during the opening weekend series in Citizens Bank Park. They Yankees turned around and went to Baltimore, which was scheduled to host the Marlins, and got a two-game series while the Phillies and Marlins quarantined.
Thursday Aaron Boone said this was what they had to expect when MLB and the players decided to try to play an abbreviated season in the middle of a pandemic.
Since the season fully opened its pandemic-shortened, 60-game season on July 24, there has only been one day when there was not at least one postponement because of the coronavirus.