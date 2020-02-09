PITTSBURGH —The Steelers have dipped into the college ranks to find their new receivers coach.
According to the ABC television affiliate in Columbia, S.C., Gamecocks receivers coach Bryan McClendon is expected to leave his position on Will Muschamp’s staff to join the Steelers.
The Steelers had been in search of a receivers coach after Ray Sherman handled those duties last season on an interim basis after Darryl Drake passed away during training camp in August.
McClendon coached at South Carolina since 2015. He coached the receivers from 2015-17 before being named offensive coordinator for the 2018 season. He was demoted from coordinator back to receivers coach for the 2019 season.
From 2009-2014, he was the running backs coach at Georgia, his alma mater.
McClendon played receiver for the Bulldogs and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Bears. He went into coaching after he was released.