COLUMBIA, S.C. —South Carolina women’s basketball won’t get the chance to claim the 2020 national championship on the court.
But the Gamecocks will at least get to finish the season as the nation’s top team in the eyes of The Associated Press, which released its final Top-25 poll on Tuesday. Dawn Staley and South Carolina were No. 1 in the final poll of the season received 26 of 30 first-place votes and stretched their run at No. 1 to 10 weeks.
That means the Gamecocks swept the No. 1 ranking in the two major polls’ final rankings. The Gamecocks also were No. 1 in the USA Today coaches poll.
Tuesday’s AP poll was expected to be a mere formality before the NCAA released its 64-team bracket, with South Carolina as the presumptive No. 1 overall seed. The Gamecocks likely would have been favored to reach the program’s third Final Four and compete for its second national title.
But with growing concern about the spread of the novel coronavirus, the NCAA last Thursday canceled all winter and spring championships.
“In what has been one of, if not the most parity-filled, competitive women’s basketball seasons, it is good to see the hard work, determination and incredible accomplishments of our team recognized on the national stage,” South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said in a statement. “Having the NCAA Tournament canceled, even with how necessary that was, brought out feelings of frustration, sadness, disappointment and a sense of emptiness from our players. Those feelings were not just about not having the opportunity to compete for a National Championship, but also about not having the opportunity to eliminate any interpretation of what they had achieved. I reminded them that our success was measured by how we responded to challenges and obstacles placed in our path all season, but I also wanted that validation for them. Earning the final No. 1 ranking in both of these polls does what our team wanted —it leaves no question of what they achieved, it solidifies their place in history and shows the world that ‘what is delayed is not denied.’”
The NCAA has given no indication that it will crown or recognize a national champion, but South Carolina could try to claim a title based off the No. 1 ranking.
Athletics Director Ray Tanner said Friday it was “too early” to discuss whether USC would claim a title, saying his focus at the moment has been on the spread of the virus.
“I will add that we were on quite a run and, if I’m not mistaken, we were 32-1, we were ranked number one in both the polls, and we won a regular season title and the tournament championship. So in my mind, we’re number one,” Tanner added.
Speaking on ESPN shortly after the NCAA’s cancellation, coach Dawn Staley didn’t go so far as to say the Gamecocks would proclaim themselves champions, but did indicate she thought they deserved to be if anyone is recognized.
“I’m probably gonna stir up some folks —we ended the season as the No. 1 team in the country with the best record in the country, the only team that won their regular season and conference tournament undefeated,” Staley said. “If they’re gonna pass out a national championship trophy, we got our hands out at South Carolina.”
South Carolina finished the year at 32-1 for the nation’s best win percentage, including a perfect 19-0 mark in SEC regular season and tournament play. The Gamecocks’ only loss on the year was in November to Indiana, who finished No. 20 in the final poll, and they won their last 26 games, sweeping the conference regular season and tournament titles.