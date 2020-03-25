DALLAS —As the clock slowly ticks on a contract-extension deadline, the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott don’t appear to be wasting time.
The two sides have resumed discussions on a long-term deal, a source said Wednesday evening.
Last week, Dallas placed the exclusive franchise tag on Prescott, keeping him from becoming an unrestricted free agent on March 18 and not allowing any other NFL club to negotiate with him.
The Cowboys and Prescott have until July 15 to reach a multi-year deal; otherwise, Prescott must play on a one-year tag.
How much that tag is worth won’t be finalized until April 17.
Currently, Prescott counts for $26.8 million, which is the figure for quarterbacks who received the non-exclusive tag.
Ultimately, his exclusive tag amount will be the average of the five highest quarterback salaries in 2020 or the non-exclusive tag amount —whichever is higher.
If completed, Prescott’s deal is expected to place him among the highest-paid players in NFL history.