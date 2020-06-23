Players have informed Major League Baseball they will report to training camps at their home stadiums by July 1 in preparation for a pandemic-shortened regular season of 60 games, but a deal won’t be finalized until players sign off on health and safety protocols, according to multiple reports.
Talks between the MLB Players Association and the league continued into Tuesday evening. The regular season is expected to start about July 24 without fans and run through late September.
The postseason is expected to remain at 10 teams — the sides had discussed an increase to a 16-team field — but the designated hitter could be added to the National League in an effort to protect pitcher health.
The usual 162-game, six-month marathon that rewards teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers for their depth and endurance will be replaced by a 60-game, two-month sprint that could allow a lesser team to ride a hot streak into the playoffs.
“There are going to be surprises, that I can guarantee you,” Hall of Fame pitcher and television broadcaster John Smoltz said Tuesday on a conference call for an upcoming celebrity golf tournament. “And those surprises might be refreshing in a sense that you didn’t see that coming three months ago.”
A greater sense of urgency will be attached to each game, each series, each week, in a shortened season, forcing managers to be aggressive in how they use their bullpens and less patient with struggling hitters.
“The teams that were great before this happened are still going to be great, but there’s going to be a lot more pressure on them, because in a 60-game schedule, I think you’ll have 25% more teams that can compete that had no idea if they could compete for 162 games,” Smoltz said.
“So, you’re going to see more teams have a chance in a 60-game schedule. I think it’s going be awesome. The older players are going to be refreshed, the younger players will be super anxious to get out there. There’s going to be different strategy and how you manipulate the roster. I think it has a chance to be unique.