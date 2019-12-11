The wait for Gerrit Cole appears to be over.
According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, MLB’s top free agent will be signing with the New York Yankees.
Heyman reported it is a nine-year deal worth $324 million, averaging out to $36 million a season.
Cole entered this offseason as the most coveted and valuable free agent in the eyes of many around the league. The 29-year-old is coming off an outstanding two-year stint with the Astros, where he went a combined 35-10 along with a 2.68 ERA and 5.38 strikeout-to-walk ratio in the regular season.