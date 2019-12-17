PITTSBURGH —Citing a desire to give his rookie quarterback a chance to respond after the worst outing of his short professional career, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin will start Duck Hodges against the Jets on Sunday.
Hodges, who is 3-1 as a starter this season, threw four interceptions Sunday in the 17-10 loss to the Bills, but he will be afforded the same opportunity that Mason Rudolph received last month after he threw four interceptions in a loss to Cleveland.
“I look forward to giving him an opportunity to rebound,” Tomlin said Tuesday. “I think it’s reasonable to expect growth from young players as they get exposure. Sometimes that exposure can be negative exposure like his was in the last game. But exposure nonetheless is a tool for growth, particularly at the quarterback position. It’s reasonable to expect him to learn from those negative experiences and apply it to this next opportunity and hopefully not make those same mistakes twice.
“We were in a similar circumstance this year. Mason had a tough game on the road against Cleveland, and we gave him an opportunity to rebound. We’ll give him an opportunity to respond. There needs to be growth and development with that. “
Rudolph was given the chance start the following week in Cincinnati. After he struggled in the first half and on the first series of the second half, Tomlin pulled Rudolph and inserted Hodges, who led the Steelers to a come-from-behind victory.
Hodges stayed in the lineup and beat the Browns and Cardinals before losing to the Bills.
When Tomlin pulled Rudolph, he cited turnovers and a “gut feeling” when making the change. Expect a similar approach against the Jets if Hodges struggles to protect the ball or move the offense, though Tomlin refused to discuss any contingency plans for Sunday.
“I don’t anticipate a plan for failure,” Tomlin said. “I anticipate him doing great, to respond to challenge, moving the offense and taking care of the ball. I’ll cross that bridge if and when I come to it.”
For the season, Hodges has completed 68% of his passes and has five touchdowns and six interceptions. Rudolph has completed 62% of his passes and has thrown 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
But more than anything, according to Tomlin, the decision to stick with Hodges is his belief in giving players a chance to respond after a bad game.
“All of these guys are here at this level because they’re able to respond and overcome adversity,” he said. “I’m just calling on that. I routinely call on that. Mason didn’t take care of the ball well versus Cleveland. I gave him another opportunity. I think it’s an opportunity to respond to adversity and respond for their football team.”