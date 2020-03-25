DAYTON, Ohio —Dayton Flyers forward Obi Toppin announced Wednesday he will enter the NBA draft, ending his college career after three years at the University of Dayton and two seasons on the court.
Toppin made the announcement, which has been expected by everyone who saw his draft stock rise all season, with a video on Twitter. He had two years of eligibility remaining, but at 22, he’s the age of a college senior and he’s expected to be a lottery pick in June. There was no doubt he would turn pro this spring.
“I believe it is time to start the next chapter in my journey,” he said. “I would like to share the news with you guys that I will be signing with an agent and forgoing my college eligibility to enter my name into the NBA draft.”
Toppin averaged 20.0 points and 7.5 rebounds this season as a redshirt sophomore. He led Dayton to a 29-2 season, an Atlantic 10 Conference championship, a No. 3 ranking in the Associated Press poll and 20 straight victories to end the season. He has won numerous national player of the year awards, most recently from the Associated Press and United States Basketball Writers Association.
Toppin set a school record with 107 dunks this season. He dunked 83 times as a redshirt freshman.
He broke Chris Wright’s school record of 166 dunks with 190 career dunks.
Here’s a transcript of Toppin’s other comments in the video:
“This whole year has been more than just basketball. It’s been a brotherhood like no other. Our team was not just playing for ourselves, we were playing for our whole community. We learned about the great impact we had on all the people in the Dayton community and across the nation.”