On Tuesday, NASCAR announced the 15 nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021, which includes names such as Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Carl Edwards.
All three former Cup Series drivers are all first-time nominees and join seven other individuals in their category.
In February, NASCAR announced the Hall of Fame ballot structure and number of inductees would change beginning with the 2021 class.
The number of inductees will now only include three individuals (previously five) and will be split into two categories —one for contemporary stars (“Modern” ballot) and one for the NASCAR pioneers (“Pioneer” ballot).
In addition to Earnhardt Jr., Burton and Edwards, former drivers Neil Bonnett, Harry Gant, Larry Phillips, Ricky Rudd and Mike Stefanik are listed on the Modern Era Ballot.
Former championship crew chiefs Harry Hyde and Kirk Shelmerdine also round out that list.
Individuals are eligible for the Modern Era Ballot if their career started within the past 60 years.
They are able to remain on that ballot for 10 years.
The five individuals on the Pioneer Ballot are former drivers Red Farmer and Hershel McGriff, former crew chief Jake Elder, former NASCAR car builder Banjo Matthews, as well as former driver and team owner Ralph Moody.
This is Elder and Matthews’ first nomination.
Voting for the NASCAR Hall of Fame was scheduled to take place on May 20, but there is currently no update as to whether that date will change or if the meeting will take place virtually, according to NBCSports.com.