CHICAGO —Concerns about the new coronavirus will keep the Big Ten Network from sending its studio show team to Indianapolis next week for the conference men’s basketball tournament.
BTN sources on Friday confirmed the decision to have network mainstay Dave Revsine and company to do their tournament pregame, halftime and postgame programs, as well as “The B1G Show,” from BTN’s Chicago headquarters.
The network intends to have a full contingent of announcers, analysts, crew and staff at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the games beginning Wednesday.
But studio personnel are considered nonessential to on-site tournament coverage. One source said the network was acting out of “an abundance of caution.”
While BTN is scheduled to televise the first three days of the tournament, CBS will air the semifinals Saturday and championship game Sunday.
BTN’s studio team nevertheless will have a Saturday pregame and postgame program and “The B1G Show” and a Sunday pregame show along with “B1G Basketball & Beyond: Selection Sunday Special.
Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins University said it will bar fans from attending the Division III basketball tournament games it is scheduled to host this weekend.