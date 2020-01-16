Drew Rosenhaus is breaking up with Antonio Brown.
The agent who’s stood by the former All-Pro receiver amid his numerous off-field conflicts and incidents over the past year and change conditionally cut ties with his client Thursday, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
The move comes a couple of days after Brown’s dispute with the mother of some of his children went viral. In a video Brown posted to Instagram, he can be heard yelling profanities at the woman and police who responded to the scene of the disturbance at his Florida residence.
He has been out of football since being but by the Patriots early this season, occasionally lashing out at the league and critics on social media. He’s also released music, worked out for the New Orleans Saints and publicly sought a boxing match with YouTuber Logan Paul.
Now, it seems, even his agent has had enough of the erratic behavior.