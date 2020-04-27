(TNS) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential bid on Monday, citing the fellow Democrat’s role in helping to manage the federal response to the 2008 financial crisis and in passing Obamacare.
In a video published on Biden’s YouTube page, Pelosi said that the presumptive Democratic nominee “has been a voice of reason and resilience, with a clear path” to lead the U.S. out of the fallout form the coronavirus pandemic.
Pelosi’s backing coincided with Biden’s release Monday of a memo calling on the Trump administration to expand virus testing capabilities and sketching out his vision for re-opening the U.S. economy.
Former President Barack Obama has already endorsed Biden, along with Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, two leaders of the party’s progressive wing who challenged Biden for the nomination.