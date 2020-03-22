NEW YORK (TNS) — Mayor de Blasio repeated his pleas for help from the federal government on Sunday morning, saying, “It sure as hell feels like we’re on our own at this point.”
Predicting the city is about “10 days away” from seeing widespread shortages of critical supplies, he said, “The worst is yet to come.”
“April is going to be a lot worse than March and I fear May could be worse than April,” he said on CNN.
The virus had caused 63 deaths in the city as of Sunday morning, according to the mayor’s office. There were 9,654 positive cases — 2,857 in Brooklyn, 2,715 in Queens 2,072 in Manhattan, 1,411 in the Bronx and 593 in Staten Island.
Statewide, there were 114 deaths and 15,168 cases, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
De Blasio also warned that NYPD officers will break up groups of people if they are violating Gov. Cuomo’s statewide ban on “nonessential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason,” which was to go into effect Sunday at 8 p.m.
“It’ll take a while for people to truly get it. But right now ... everyday New Yorkers, everyday Americans, are much farther ahead of the curve in terms of understanding this crisis than anything we are seeing from the White House,” the mayor said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
The comments came as top congressional leaders were set to hash out a massive economic stimulus package Sunday morning.
De Blasio said the deal should include massive relief for localities, hospitals and individuals —but not bailouts for corporations.
“We’re losing billions of dollars right here, just in the last week,” he said on CNN. “This has to be in this stimulus bill, support for hospitals. They will not be able to function if they do not get an infusion of money right away.”
He also repeated his previous calls for President Trump to order the country’s factories to provide a massive increase in medical supplies, and to send in the military to set up field hospitals in New York City.
“There is no president, Republican or Democrat, in our history who would not have done this already,” the mayor fumed.