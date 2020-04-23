(TNS) — More than 4 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the five-week total during the coronavirus pandemic to 26.5 million in the steepest downturn for the U.S. labor market since the Great Depression.
Initial jobless claims of 4.43 million in the week ended April 18 followed a slightly downwardly revised 5.24 million in the prior week, according to Labor Department figures Thursday. The median estimate of economists was for 4.5 million claims.
Assuming all who filed for benefits are counted as unemployed, the latest figures suggest an April unemployment rate of potentially around 20%, given that Thursday’s data reflect the reference week for the monthly jobs report. That’s double the 10% peak reached in the wake of the last recession in 2009.
Most states continued to see initial claims decline on an unadjusted basis —a sign that layoffs could be slowing a bit. While several states reported declines in layoffs for the prior week, it’s unclear to what extent the figures reflect Americans still losing their jobs by the millions each week, or if people are getting through on jammed websites and phone lines to apply for benefits after weeks of attempts.
U.S. stock futures edged higher after the report, while 10-year Treasury yields were little changed.
Continuing claims, or the total number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits, rose by 4.1 million to an all-time high of 16 million in the week ended April 11. That pushed the insured unemployment rate to 11% — the highest on record.
Those figures are reported with a one-week lag. States typically take several weeks to process applications and issue payments and may also be facing additional delays now due to unusually high volumes. Some states have taken steps such as staggering applications by alphabetical order of last name or the last digit of one’s social security number on certain days of the week.
The massive government stimulus law also provides an extra $600 per week in unemployment benefits, but several states have seen delays in providing the additional aid due to processing issues.