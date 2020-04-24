FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (TNS) — Broward Sheriff’s detectives want to get to the bottom of a crime spree committed by a band of serial shoplifters who have been stealing boxes of disposable diapers from several stores since early March.
The most recent ripoff happened April 14 in a Family Dollar store at 7200 Southgate Blvd. in North Lauderdale, where the thieves stole several boxes of diapers, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.
On March 20, more than $200 worth of diapers and baby products were stolen from the Walgreens in Tamarac.
On March 9, nearly $900 worth of diapers were taken from a Publix at 950 E. Commercial Blvd. in Oakland Park, and the group may be involved in similar thefts at a Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy in Margate, detectives said.
Security cameras have taken pictures of the suspects and their potential getaway cars that include a blue Toyota Corolla and a gold-colored Chevrolet Impala with rear bumper damage.
It’s unknown if the thieves were motivated by a need for products they couldn’t afford or were intent on selling the stolen items.
However, if anyone needs help dealing with the current economic strain caused by the COVID-19 virus, the Broward Sheriff’s Office suggests calling 211 or going online to 211-broward.org to get help with essential services.