ORLANDO, Fla. (TNS) — Calling it a “picture-perfect mission,” SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Sunday celebrated the successful launch and destruction of a Falcon 9 rocket that safely jettisoned a Crew Dragon capsule into the Atlantic Ocean.
The launch was a major step toward the return of human spaceflight from U.S. soil, something Musk says could happen as early as April.
That would mark the first U.S.-based launch of astronauts since 2011.
“I’m super fired up,” Musk said after the successful in-flight abort test. “This is great. This is really great. We are looking forward to the next steps.”
The in-flight abort test mimicked what would happen if the Crew Dragon had to detach from the rocket in an emergency during an actual launch.
About 90 seconds into Sunday’s flight, the Falcon 9’s first-stage engine shut down as “SuperDraco” thrusters shot the Crew Dragon away from the rocket to safety.
The parachutes were deployed and the capsule splashed down in the Atlantic a few minutes later, a little ahead of schedule, on a site that had roughly 20-mile-an-hour windspeeds.
“Another amazing milestone is complete for our very soon-to-be (realized) project,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a news conference after the launch, “which is to launch American astronauts on an American rocket from American soil.”
Bridenstine cautioned that there were still several steps to come, including collecting and interpreting the data from Sunday’s launch.
Thus far, the discussion around SpaceX’s mission has revolved around sending U.S. astronauts into space.
However, acquiring the capacity to launch humans can bolster the program’s ability to lead by potentially carrying passengers from other countries, Bridenstine said.
“We have no shortage of partners that are wanting to have access to space,” he said.
As he took in the post-launch accolades, Musk said a side effect of the race to send astronauts into space has been to encourage more people to get involved in the industry.
“Anybody who has an adventurous bone in their body is going to be excited about this,” Musk said. “I think it will help reinvigorate interest in space.”