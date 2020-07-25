LOS ANGELES (TNS) — Regis Philbin, the effervescent broadcast personality whose everyman shtick, pithy one-liners and ability to relate to a live studio audience on talk shows such as “Live! With Regis and Kelly” kept him face-to-face with America for seven decades, has died.
Philbin died Friday of natural causes, his family said in a statement provided to the Times. He was 88.
“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him — for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about,” Philbin’s family said. “We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”
Self-effacing and given to amusing and sometimes sarcastic banter about the mundane ups and downs of life — a visit from his mother-in-law, a night at the Mets game — Philbin became a familiar and comfortable guest in America’s living rooms while perfecting the format of television morning talk shows.
Known affectionately as “Reege” and “Outregis,” Philbin got his start in television as a page at NBC Studios in New York. He made a name for himself guest-hosting “The Tonight Show” and serving as comedian Joey Bishop’s sidekick and announcer on “The Joey Bishop Show” in the 1960s. “Late Show” host David Letterman regarded Philbin as “a master communicator” and had him on his show more than any other guest in the show’s history.
In a 2000 Times interview, when asked what made him likable, Philbin seemed embarrassed by the question.
“I don’t know. It’s a hard thing to answer about yourself,” he said. “I guess it’s good genes. My parents brought me up well, to have pleasure when making people happy.”
Then, he seemed to pause and reconsider, exclaiming (as he was wont to do): “Oh, no! I can see the headlines now! ‘Regis Thinks He’s a Nice Guy! Who Does He Think He Is?!’”
But it was that avuncular charm that endeared him to legions of fans who tuned in for his unscripted tete-a-tetes each morning as the host of ABC’s “Live!” with co-hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and, later, Kelly Ripa. To preserve authenticity and ensure spontaneity during their conversations, Philbin refused to talk with his co-hosts before they went on the air.
The show’s executive producer said Philbin’s on-screen persona was not an act.
“People probably think Regis turns it on for TV,” Michael Gelman said in 2004. “They think they are seeing ‘TV Regis.’ Regis on TV is Regis off TV.”
At age 80, and after more than 56 years on TV in Los Angeles and New York, Philbin departed “Live!” during an emotional finale. Some said Philbin was finally tired of the daily grind and the early hours and wanted an easier life. He was replaced by the affable NFL player turned analyst Michael Strahan, who co-hosted with Ripa until he bowed out in 2016.
Health issues dogged Philbin since the 1990s. In 1993, he underwent emergency angioplasty to unblock a heart vessel. In 2007, he had to have triple-bypass heart surgery. Two years later, he had hip replacement surgery, followed by the removal of a potentially fatal blood clot in 2010. His struggled with high cholesterol, blood pressure, and severe acid reflux.
Philbin, who co-hosted New Year’s Eve spectacles and was a Rose Parade grand marshal, earned 21 Daytime Emmy nominations, winning four and a lifetime achievement award. He was such a consistent presence on television that, in 2004, he set the Guinness World Record for the most face time on camera when he logged his 15,600th hour.
Philbin also amassed a hefty prime-time following on ABC’s wildly popular game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” which he hosted for three seasons starting in 1999.
He said he took the “Millionaire” gig because his wife thought he needed something to fill his afternoons. “She was out many afternoons, so she said, ‘Why don’t you find something to do?’ I thought it might be something to kill, say, one afternoon a week. I didn’t anticipate the hit that ‘Millionaire’ was going to be.”
And a hit it was: Even his monochromatic shirt-and-tie combo became famous. More than just a host, Philbin was a facilitator of dreams, a confidant and, often, therapist. Still, with small fortunes on the line, he could swell waves of self-doubt in the most confident competitors —and at-home audiences —when he inquired “Is that your final answer?”
“It seems that there is nothing that Philbin can’t do to entertain us. He is the Millennial Man, as ubiquitous as mosquitoes at a summer camp-out,” Times contributor Robert Strauss wrote in 2000. “Not since the heyday of test patterns has one visage taken up so much TV time.”
Philbin wrote two memoirs, “I’m Only One Man!” and “Who Wants to Be Me?” that recalled his upbringing in the Bronx and credited his parents —first-generation Americans with roots in Ireland and Italy —with his rich gusto for telling stories.
He was born Regis Francis Xavier Philbin in New York on Aug. 25, 1931, named after the Catholic university his father hoped he’d attend. Instead he went to Notre Dame. After graduating in 1952, he spent two years in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer.