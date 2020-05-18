DETROIT (TNS) — Ford Motor Company confirmed late Sunday that President Donald Trump will visit the automaker’s Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti on Thursday.
It is part of a national tour meant to highlight the importance of companies producing personal protection equipment (PPE) and other medical equipment during the pandemic, Ford said in a news release.
“We’re proud to assemble more vehicles in the U.S. than any other automaker and welcome Thursday’s visit as part of Ford’s longstanding history of hosting sitting presidents and senior government leaders,” the company said.
The Rawsonville plant, which currently produces ventilators, is working around the clock with hundreds of UAW members who are paid volunteers.
By July 4, the company said in a news release, Ford hopes to help the U.S. government meet its goal of producing 100,000 ventilators in 100 days. Ford is collaborating with GE Healthcare on the project.
No political rallies have been announced in association with the trip.
In recent weeks, Trump has made numerous comments about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, referring to her as “that woman from Michigan.”
Trump has criticized Whitmer’s handling of the stay-at-home orders. He acknowledged Michigan protesters at the Capitol who made national news. And he tweeted “Liberate Michigan.”
Whitmer, who has urged a bipartisan approach to the health crisis, has been mentioned as a possible running mate for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
The White House did not immediately confirm what time the visit would take place and whether it would be a private event or include a public rally. The company did not confirm which Ford executive or executives would attend.
“We continue to coordinate with the White House and will share more information on attendees and participation closer to Thursday,” said Ford spokeswoman Rachel McCleery.
After the plant tour, Trump will make remarks, a White House official told the Free Press.
“President Trump is expected to discuss the collaboration between two American companies, Ford and General Electric, who have stepped up to make ventilators and PPE in a time of need —exemplifying the power of the American spirit and ingenuity at work,” said White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere in a statement.
“Ford has a rich history stepping up in a time of crisis. During WWII, their Willow Run assembly plant was producing one B-24 per hour,” Deere said.
Prior to the pandemic, Rawsonville workers assembled components including ignition coils, carbon canisters and fuel pumps, the Ford website said. Plant components are sent to the Van Dyke Transmission Plant and the Dearborn Truck Plant, which builds the bestselling F-150 pickup.
Vice President Mike Pence toured the Dearborn Truck Plant a year ago.
“Ford assembles more vehicles in the U.S. than any other manufacturer and more than 75% of what the company sells in the U.S. is assembled in the U.S., more than any other automaker,” Deere noted.