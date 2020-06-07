President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that he had ordered the National Guard to withdraw from Washington D.C.
“I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control,” President Trump wrote. “They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated!”
Around 5,000 National Guard troops had been called into the district.
Trump’s announcement comes after several reports of his military advisers criticizing Trump’s decision to call in the National Guard and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser formally asking Trump to remove military and federal law enforcement, many of whom were not wearing identifying information, after lifting the city’s curfew.
The presence of the National Guard troops was only “inflaming” the situation and “adding to the grievances” of protesters and causing more people to join their ranks, Bowser said.
“When citizens are unable to clearly identify legitimate law enforcement officers it creates unnecessary risks for protestors and officers,” Bowser wrote in a letter to Trump.
“My view is that law enforcement should be in place to protect the rights of American citizens, not restrict them. I appreciate your prompt consideration of this request.”
Saturday’s protests, both in D.C. and around the country, were the largest yet.