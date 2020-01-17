KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TNS) — A Delta flight slid off a taxiway at the Kansas City International Airport, a spokesperson said early Friday morning.
According to KCI spokesman Joe McBride, a Delta Air Lines A319 was taxiing from the terminal when the nose wheel dropped off the pavement. There were 129 passengers and crew on board the flight headed to Detroit. McBride tweeted that there are no known injuries and buses picked up the passengers from the taxiway.
Crews will remove the plane later today, McBride tweeted, adding that it’s “not impeding much of the airfield.”
The airfield was also closed due to slick conditions as crews used deicer. After initially closing this morning, it reopened around 7:30 a.m., McBride said. Almost an hour later, he tweeted the airport was closed again. Terminals were still open.