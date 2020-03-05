LOS ANGELES — As authorities race to track down thousands of passengers who traveled last month on a cruise ship linked to a coronavirus outbreak, passengers on the vessel — both current and those exposed earlier — say the response by the company and health officials has been filled with missteps.
In particular, passengers interviewed by the Los Angeles Times said the company, Princess Cruises, was lax on health screening protocols prior to boarding and withheld information about the risks they faced, even as the ship’s condition became international news.
At least one California passenger has died since disembarking from the Grand Princess ship last month in San Francisco. The ship was scheduled to return to San Francisco again Wednesday, but has been held offshore, where authorities plan to check on a reported 10 crew and 11 passengers with symptoms of the virus.
“I found out from CNN,” said a person currently on the ship who asked not to be identified, speaking about the situation onboard.
The latest contagion concerns stem from a Princess Cruise trip beginning Feb. 11 from San Francisco to Mexico. About 2,500 were on board the Grand Princess, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who gave an update Wednesday on the search for those passengers. Newsom said about half were from California.
Wednesday, California reported its first death from the coronavirus, a 71-year-old Northern California man with underlying medical conditions who had been on the cruise, according to health officials. Another passenger, a resident of Sonoma County, has been hospitalized with the virus.
In a statement, Princess Cruises said it had been informed the CDC was investigating a cluster of cases involving the ship and was working with the federal agency. The company said 62 guests on the Mexico voyage had stayed aboard for the passage to Hawaii. They are currently quarantined in their cabins, according to a statement from the cruise line.
Newsom said the boat would not be allowed to dock in San Francisco until passengers deemed at risk had been tested for the virus.
The potential outbreak of coronavirus is the second for Princess Cruises. Nearly 700 passengers on the Diamond Princess were potentially exposed to coronavirus weeks ago, forcing a massive quarantine, including about 300 Americans who were recently released from military bases after completing a 14-day isolation period.
In the more recent incident, two people currently on the Grand Princess, which is in international waters about a day out from the Bay Area, said the cruise line failed to inform them in a timely manner that the ship could be held offshore until testing is completed. That news reached them Wednesday around 9 p.m. via an announcement from the ship’s captain, five hours after Newsom said it at a press conference.
One female passenger, who asked to remain anonymous to avoid alarming family and friends, told The Times it was “sad and scary” to learn the information from a reporter before an official announcement had been made on the ship. She said earlier events onboard had been canceled with little explanation.