Olivia de Havilland dies at 104, starred in 'Gone With the Wind'

Olivia de Havilland, the last remaining star from the 1939 epic film “Gone With the Wind” and a two-time Academy Award winner who for decades was seen as the essence of Hollywood royalty, has died at her residence in Paris. She was 104.
De Havilland, who died Sunday of natural causes, was generally considered the last of the big name actors from the golden age of Hollywood, an era when the studios hummed with activity and the stars seemed larger than life.
The actress —always a free spirit in what then was a buttoned-down world —gave up on Hollywood and moved to Paris in the early 1950s but remained firmly in the public eye into her final years, when she waged a First Amendment fight for privacy over the use of her image in the 2017 docudrama “Feud: Bette and Joan.”
She made headlines on the eve of her 101st birthday by announcing that she was suing FX over what she alleged was the unauthorized use of her identity in the miniseries, which chronicled the storied rivalry between actresses Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. Catherine Zeta-Jones portrayed De Havilland in the serial.
“I was furious. I certainly expected that I would be consulted about the text. I never imagined that anyone would misrepresent me,” she told The Times in 2018, adding that the series characterized her as a “vulgar gossip” and a “hypocrite.”
The case was expedited due to De Havilland’s advanced age. Despite early victories, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case in early 2019.
Earlier in her career, movie audiences knew De Havilland best as the demure, pretty heroine opposite the dashing Errol Flynn in “Captain Blood” and other popular Warner Bros. costume dramas of the 1930s, including “The Adventures of Robin Hood” and “The Charge of the Light Brigade.”
But she won her lead-actress Oscars in more substantial, less flattering roles after leaving Warner Bros. in the mid-1940s.
Her first Oscar came for the 1946 film “To Each His Own,” a World War I-era drama in which she played an unwed mother who lives to regret giving up her young son.
She won her second for “The Heiress,” a 1949 drama set in 19th century New York in which she portrayed a shy and plain-looking young woman who falls in love with a handsome young man (played by Montgomery Clift) whom her wealthy and overbearing father suspects is a fortune hunter.
De Havilland also received a lead-actress Oscar nomination for her memorable role in “The Snake Pit,” a 1948 drama that chronicles the mental breakdown and recovery of a young married woman who is placed in a mental institution.
But her most enduring screen role was that of sweet Melanie in “Gone With the Wind,” the 1939 Civil War epic that won hearts and Oscars but ultimately became a symbol of the country’s systemic racism for its romanticized portrayal of the antebellum South and its sanitized treatment of the horrors of slavery.
WarnerMedia pulled the film from its streaming service during the national protests sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground by leaning on his neck for several minutes as other police officers appeared to look on dispassionately.
De Havilland was the last survivor among the film’s principal actors, who included Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh and Leslie Howard.
Off-screen, De Havilland was known in Hollywood for her milestone legal victory over Warner Bros. in the mid-1940s, a court decision that revolutionized actor-studio contractual relationships and later provided ammunition for her battle with FX.
And industry insiders and fans were well aware of her much-publicized feud with her movie-star sister, Joan Fontaine, an outsized sibling rivalry that began in their childhood.