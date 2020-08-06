COLUMBUS, Ohio (TNS) — Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday as part of the testing protocol required to greet President Donald Trump as he arrives in Cleveland for a visit to Ohio.
The 73-year-old DeWine has no symptoms, his office said.
He is returning to Columbus where he and first lady Fran DeWine, who did not travel to Cleveland and also has no symptoms, will both be tested, his office said.
DeWine plans to quarantine at his home in Cedarville for the next two weeks.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also took the COVID-19 test to greet Trump and tested negative.
Whether members of the governor’s inner circle will be tested and potentially quarantined still was being determined, said Dan Tierney, the governor’s press secretary.
Trump is visiting Ohio to tour the Whirlpool washing machine factory in Clyde and then attend a fundraiser in the Cleveland area.
DeWine postponed his typical Thursday virus briefing to Ohioans to Friday because he was scheduled to greet Trump at Burke Lakefront Airport.
It is too early to tell if DeWine still will participate in briefings remotely from his Greene County home, Tierney said.
The governor, first lady and Husted were administered a coronavirus test during one of his briefings weeks ago. All tested negative.
DeWine has imposed a statewide mask order amid the coronavirus pandemic that has accelerated over the past month in terms of new cases.
He began lifting restrictions on businesses in early to mid-May, but recently requested and received an order to end alcohol sales at bars and restaurants at 10 p.m. due to reports of crowds and a lack of social distancing.
In a statement, Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper said: “We are saddened to hear of Gov. Mike DeWine’s test result. We know how hard he’s been working to keep Ohioans safe, and this is just one more reminder that this virus can impact everyone. As fellow Ohioans, we stand with and support our governor and his family at this time.”