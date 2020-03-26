NEW YORK — A nurse at Mt. Sinai Hospital who had treated coronavirus patients has died from the rapidly spreading disease, officials said Thursday.
Kious Jordan Kelly, a nursing manager at Mount Sinai West on 10th Ave. near 58th St., was hospitalized on March 17 and died Tuesday, NBC reported.
Hospital administrators confirmed his death in a tweet Thursday, calling Kelly a “compassionate colleague, friend and selfless caregiver.”
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our nursing staff,” the hospital said in a statement. “The safety of our staff and patients have never been of greater importance and we are taking every precaution possible to protect everyone.”
Colleagues remembered Kelly on social media.
Some recalled fondly how he would often say, “Unfortunately, in many cases, my team and I cannot change an outcome, but especially in these challenging moments, we can alter the experience.”
“He was an all-around great person,” David Pisanelli wrote on Facebook. “(He) will truly be missed.”
Word of Kelly’s death comes as city hospitals are flooded with coronavirus cases.
In Queens, Elmhurst Hospital saw 13 coronavirus-related deaths in a single day.
In a dire prediction, Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday said half of the city’s population could end up infected with the virus.