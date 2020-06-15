CHICAGO (TNS) — When Chicago’s stay-at-home restrictions are fully lifted, I won’t be among those who make a dash for the city’s trendier restaurants to celebrate. I’m heading for the nearest greasy spoon.
Sure, I could’ve done that during the lockdown. A number of diners have offered takeout. But that would mean a brown-bagged cheeseburger thrust at me before the door closed on the intoxicating perfume for which greasy spoons are named. And I might get a glimpse of the man or woman working the grill. That would be tantalizing. And frustrating.
The short-order cook is my culinary hero.
Through the long weeks of the stay-at-home regulation, I’ve hungered for the sight of a short-order cook working his magic. Drifting off to sleep, I hear the scratching of a metal spatula scraping grease off a grill.
My longing for low-end eateries could be dismissed as reverse snobbishness. But you should know I once fled the crowd in the opposition direction.
When I was a newly minted Ph.D., competitive cooking was a favorite sport of college faculties. “Nouvelle cuisine” and “Asian fusion” tripped lightly off my lips. I ate at restaurants touted in Chicago magazine, the foodie’s bible. I was known for my Szechuan duck.
But that was over by the time I got tenure. In hindsight, I realize that having once rejected my family’s way of life, I had a nostalgic longing for it.
In my parents’ world there were no Michelin-star restaurants, no celebrity chefs dramatically emerging from the kitchen to parade past the diners’ tables like a Roman emperor receiving a triumph for his conquests.
My family’s favorite restaurant served Chinese food on a second floor on Lawrence Avenue. I had no idea who did the cooking. He or she never came out of the kitchen. My father and mother’s second choice was any restaurant that set before them a Lazy Susan relish tray loaded with olives, radish roses, carrot curls and cheese-stuffed celery.
I don’t remember being conscious of a restaurant’s cook until I became a florist’s teenage go-fer. One day, I had lunch in a greasy spoon a few doors down from the flower shop and came face to face with a short-order cook. It was love at first sight. It wasn’t sexual, but a deeper, spiritual attraction.
I was mesmerized by how, with a twirl of his hands, he tossed beef patties on the grill. The deft move with which he popped bread slices into the toaster was forever etched in my memory.
Promoted to delivery truck driver, I discovered this same fascination all over Chicago. Virtually every neighborhood then had greasy spoons with short-order cooks presiding over their grills.
In my eyes, they shared a slightly cocky self-assurance. Their body language said: “This joint isn’t mine, but if I go out the door, the place isn’t worth bupkes.”
How I wanted to be like that. My workday was marked by undertakers yelling because floral baskets dripped water and mothers-of-the bride complaining that I was almost late with their daughters’ wedding bouquets.
Lunchtime offered the reprieve of sitting at a counter and watching a master of his own fate. A short-order cook might break the ice by saying: “You’re not from the neighborhood are you?” Then he’d make me feel at home by returning for snatches of conversation between tending to a pyramid of sizzling onions on the grill and making change for customers. If I didn’t seem in the mood for talking, he might alternate scanning a newspaper lying open on the counter and dunking the potato-frying basket in hot oil.
Perhaps he’d have a pack of cigarettes rolled up in his T-shirt’s sleeve. Probably it was for a smoke break out the back door. But I liked to think it was in case he had a sudden urge to pack it in. The short-order cook seemed to me to be a king of the road, a free spirit always ready to move on.
But as things turned out, it wasn’t so much that the short-order cooks took off, but that their natural habitat dried up. The hamburger market was lost to fast-food franchises whose infinitely detailed protocols would scare off a true short-order cook. Greasy spoons went upscale as neighborhoods gentrified.
The thought gave me nightmares during the quarantined months. My mind’s eye saw a split screen. Side by side were greasy spoons long gone and those still dishing up all a hamburger’s incarnations before COVID-19 arrived. I obsessed over which short-order cooks were still working.
So when the pandemic subsides, I’m going to have a breakfast of pancakes and eggs at one greasy spoon, followed by chili for lunch and something grilled for dinner at two more greasy spoons.
Some things, you just can’t get enough of.