AUSTIN, Texas (TNS) — Disability rights advocates on Saturday evening gathered in front of St. David’s South Austin Medical Center to remember a man whose coronavirus-related death has divided family members yet sparked a public conversation about care given to those with disabilities.
Michael Hickson, 46, died June 11 at St. David’s after being admitted a week earlier. Hickson, who became quadriplegic after a heart attack three years ago, was transferred to St. David’s from another facility as he battled pneumonia in both lungs, a urinary tract infection and sepsis.
He experienced multiple organ failures, and when doctors determined they could not save his life, they switched him from aggressive care to supportive care, hospital officials said.
His wife, Melissa Hickson, did not support this decision and said it was inhumane treatment. Other members of Michael Hickson’s family said they supported the decision.
Advocates with Texas ADAPT, or Americans with Disabilities Action Planning Team, said they have concerns that Hickson died because the hospital did not value his life as much as an able-bodied person’s. The group on Saturday held signs along Ben White Boulevard with phrases such as “Disabled, Not Disposable.”
Melissa Hickson was not Michael Hickson’s legal guardian at the time of his death. Some time after his heart attack, doctors had determined that Michael Hickson was an incapacitated person. The family had been disputing guardianship before the pandemic, and Family Eldercare —which provides services to adults with disabilities —had been designated his temporary guardian.
St. David’s worked with Family Eldercare to develop Hickson’s treatment plan and followed the organization’s directives regarding his care.
ADAPT is also calling on the state to investigate Hickson’s death.
St. David’s on Thursday issued a lengthy statement about the case.
“This was not a matter of hospital capacity. It had nothing to do with Mr. Hickson’s abilities or the color of his skin,” said Dr. DeVry Anderson, chief medical officer of St. David’s South Austin. Hickson was Black. “We treat all patients equally. This was a man who was very, very ill and in multi-system organ failure. His legal guardian and his doctors worked together, consulting pulmonary and critical care specialists, to determine a care plan that was best for him.”