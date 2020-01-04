NEW YORK (TNS) — A man spat at an Orthodox woman and threatened her with anti-Semitic remarks outside a Queens yeshiva after he was barred entry, police said Saturday.
The Christmas Eve clash is the latest hate crime against Jews to be reported by police as more than a dozen anti-Semitic attacks have been investigated in recent weeks, officials said.
Police said the suspect, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and carrying both a backpack and a roller-bag, tried to walk into the Talmud Torah Siach Yitzchok Yeshiva about 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 24, but was told by a school staffer that he couldn’t come in.
The man, believed to be in his 20s, complained that he wasn’t being allowed in because he was black, sources with knowledge of the case said.
As the staffer approached a car to talk to the mother of one of the children who attended the yeshiva’s child care center, the man ran up to the passenger side window, spat at the woman and threatened to “kill all Jews” before running off, cops said.
No one was harmed.
Christmas Eve was a particularly harrowing day for Orthodox Jews, with at least four other men attacked in Brooklyn.
One 23-year-old Hasidic man was struck in the head with a chair and punched in the face by a group of men while walking down Albany Ave. and Lincoln Place in Crown Heights. The victim refused medical attention, police said.
Another 23-year-old man was hit in the face with a slushie on Kingston Ave. near President St. in the same neighborhood when he tried to record several bullies yelling slurs at him, cops said.
No arrests have been made in either case.
As of Dec. 29, there were 227 bias crimes against city Jews in 2019, according to the latest statistics that the NYPD would provide. That’s up from 185 during the same time period in 2018.