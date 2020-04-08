FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (TNS) — After trying to drive through two coronavirus checkpoints and crashing into three police vehicles in a pickup truck, a Fort Lauderdale man is facing charges that include attempted murder.
John Michael Toomey, 27, fled police, sped the wrong way on Federal Highway and crashed head-on into a Broward Sheriff’s Office patrol car in Dania Beach, putting himself and a deputy in the hospital, according to the arrest report.
It all started about 12:16 a.m. March 23 when Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Khanamirian tried to conduct a traffic stop in Dania Beach but Toomey sped away in a 2006 white Ford F-150, the report stated.
Hollywood police Detective Orlando Laso was manning a security checkpoint in the 800 block of East Sheridan Street to prevent non-residents and non-employees from crossing the bridge to the beach as part of local COVID-19 restrictions on travel.
Laso said he saw the pickup truck coming toward his unmarked patrol car that was parked in the median. He estimated the truck was going 75 mph with its headlights off before it turned north on State Road A1A. Police chased the truck, the report stated.
The pickup ended up driving on a sidewalk leading to the beach near Custer Street and got stuck in the sand.
When Laso ordered him at gunpoint to stop, Toomey put the truck in reverse, backed up toward the detective and sped north again, police said.
Deputy Georgy Kachurin was parked at another COVID-19 checkpoint blocking Cambridge Street when the fleeing truck crashed into his marked Ford Explorer SUV. When Laso arrived on scene with gun drawn and ordered Toomey out of the truck, it backed up and hit Laso’s police car and sped away again, investigators said.
Deputy James Cady was responding to the crash at Cambridge Street and was heading south in the 300 block of Federal Highway. The fleeing pickup crossed over the median from the northbound lanes into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the Cady’s marked patrol car.
Both Toomey and Cady were taken to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment of their injuries, the report stated.
Toomey was released from the hospital and booked into the Broward County Jail April 1. He is being held without bond on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and fleeing and eluding police, among other counts, records show.
Cady received several stitches on his hand and sustained cuts and scrapes, officials said.
No motive was mentioned for Toomey’s behavior in the Broward Sheriff’s Office or Hollywood police arrest reports.