TOPEKA, Kan. (TNS) — The Kansas Supreme Court will hold unprecedented electronic oral arguments Saturday morning in a legal showdown between Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican legislative leaders over whether she can limit church gatherings on Easter Sunday.
The court announced its plan for an extraordinary 9 a.m. Saturday session after Kelly filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon to stop Republican legislative leaders from revoking an executive order limiting religious gatherings to 10 people. The court said it will make arrangements to allow the public to view the arguments.
Kelly issued the order on Tuesday, which included exceptions for clergy and other individuals conducting services. The directive sparked an intense backlash from Republicans, who said it trampled on the constitutional right to freedom of religion.
On Wednesday, the Legislative Coordinating Council — made up of legislative leaders from both parties — voted along party lines to revoke the order. In her lawsuit, Kelly argued only the full Legislature has the ability to overturn her orders.
As the legal battle plays out, it appears that most churches have been observing the limits on in-person gatherings and plan to continue. Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, for example, is holding services online only and cancelled all activities. “Our Easter joy won’t come from worship in a crowded room,” said its sign outside.
Concerns over religious services in Kansas have intensified among health officials after Lee Norman, the secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, disclosed that three of the state’s 12 case clusters originated with church gatherings.
One of those clusters originated at a church conference in Wyandotte County. The county issued a new order discouraging gatherings of any size, but requiring that during in-person religious gatherings, individuals must remain in their vehicles and that materials, such as Holy Communion, should not be passed around or shared.
The reported number of coronavirus cases in Kansas continues to surge. As of Thursday, Kansas has 1,106 confirmed cases and 42 deaths.