TEHRAN —Nationwide protests in Iran against fuel price rises have resulted in more than 1,000 arrests and at least two deaths, according to media reports, as Iranian authorities warned of a strong response.
Protesters took to the streets of major cities across the country on Saturday in response to moves by the government to ration fuel and increase the price of petrol.
Iran’s government, caught in the midst of a deep economic crisis triggered by U.S. sanctions, announced it was raising fuel prices late on Friday.
Now faced with paying three times as much in fuel costs, many Iranians have called for an immediate repeal of the price hike, amid fears of a deepening economic crisis and a halving in the value of the national rial currency.
Around 1,000 people have been detained in several days of protests, while more than 100 banks and several shops had been set of fire, the Fars news agency reported on Sunday.
News agency ISNA said a police officer was killed during clashes between security forces and protesters in the western city of Kermanshah. A riot in the southern city of Sirjan on Friday left one dead and several injured, a city government spokesman said.
The total number of casualties from violent protests and clashes with police was still unclear.
The Iranian secret service said it would take strong action against protesters taking part in vandalism.
State news agency IRNA cited the Intelligence Ministry as saying that it would “spare no efforts” in its response to safeguard national security. The attorney general issued a similar warning to demonstrators on Saturday in comments carried by ISNA.
“The instigators are undoubtedly being directed from abroad and their actions are illegal and criminal,” Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei defended the rationing and price rises. “The political leadership of the country reached a technical decision, which should logically be then put into practice,” he said.
He added however that “authorities should use all their capacities to minimize people’s concerns over this (petrol-rationing) plan,” according to Mehr news agency.
Internet services have been unavailable for many since protests escalated on Saturday evening. The Telecommunications Ministry said that online access had been “limited” for 24 hours on the orders of the National Security Council.
According to the plan, Iranians will only be able to refuel only up to 60 liters of petrol per month at a liter price equivalent to 0.13 dollars. Additional petrol incurs a higher price of between 24 and 30 cents, nearly the triple the previous price.