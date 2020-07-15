FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (TNS) — Florida health officials on Wednesday reported 10,181 new COVID-19 cases, putting the state over 300,000 infections since the start of the pandemic.
The latest report is not close to the record of 15,300 cases reached Sunday, but it’s still more than Tuesday’s list of 9,194 new cases.
Deaths from COVID-19 complications also remain something to watch, as the latest report added 112 fatalities. It’s only the third time Florida has added more than 100 deaths to its daily log.
Florida’s Department of Health on Wednesday said 4,626 people have died in the state since the crisis started.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday the state is at a “critical juncture” in its coronavirus battle. Meanwhile, some leaders in South Florida warned that “very dramatic measures” are coming if the disease keeps spreading and claiming more lives over the next one to four weeks.
Since the pandemic began, 301,810 people have tested positive for the virus in Florida. So far, 2.74 million people have been tested.
The positivity rate for the 24-hour period is 13.6%,down from Tuesday’s 15%. This is a key figure to indicate the prevalence of the disease. In May, Florida’s positivity rate hovered around 5% for COVID-19 testing.
The daily positive test rate in Wednesday’s report was 14.8% for Broward County, 20% for Miami-Dade and 10.8% for Palm Beach.
Public health experts say a positivity rate of 10% or less is optimal. The World Health Organization has recommended a positivity rate of 5% before countries start to reopen
Statewide, the official COVID-19 death total for Florida stood at 4,626 on Wednesday. That figure includes 105 non-residents.