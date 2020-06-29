FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (TNS) — Florida posted 5,266 new coronavirus cases Monday, down from the past two days but continuing the high daily counts that have halted attempts to reopen the state more broadly.
The Florida Department of Health, which posts the daily updates, reported 28 additional deaths.
The new cases tally falls below Saturday’s record-breaking count of 9,585 but continues the high numbers that have prevailed over the past week, leading to beach closures and increased enforcement.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Sunday that the numbers showed more widespread testing and increased spread of the disease among younger people. He urged people to wear masks and avoid the three C’s: closed spaces; crowded places with poor ventilation; and close contact settings.