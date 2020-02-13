ORLANDO, Fla. — DNA taken from a cigarillo tip found where a 97-year-old Lake County, Fla., World War II veteran was beaten and robbed of $400 led to the arrest Wednesday of a suspect, according to authorities and court documents.
In a phone call made from jail earlier while being held in an unrelated case, Kevin Eugene Leeks told the person he was talking to, “We gotta take advantage of these veterans ... ,” according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Leeks, 29, of Leesburg was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force at a Leesburg hotel without incident in connection with the July 11 attack and robbery of Willard VanOrder, according to sheriff’s Lt. John Herrell.
VanOrder, of Okahumpka, was assaulted after he got home from a trip he made on his riding lawn mower to a nearby convenience store to purchase groceries, he said. His wallet, containing about $400, was missing.
It also said investigators found a cigarillo tip and that neither VanOrder nor family members smoke. Security video from the convenience store showed a man near VanOrder buying a cigarillo, to which DNA tests proved it was Leeks.