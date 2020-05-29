(TNS) — A CNN reporter and his production crew were released from custody less than two hours after being arrested in Minneapolis Friday morning during a live broadcast about the ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd.
News correspondent Omar Jimenez and his team were taken into custody because they allegedly didn’t heed a police request to move, according to the news outlet.
“A CNN reporter and his production team were arrested this morning in Minneapolis for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves — a clear violation of their First Amendment rights,” CNN said in a statement.
Officers ran toward the crew — which also included producer Bill Kirkos and photojournalist Leonel Mendez — around 5 a.m. local time. They’d been attempting to arrest a protester as the CNN news team provided an on-air update on protests sparked by the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe while an officer knelt down on the back of his neck Monday while he was handcuffed.
Video shows Jimenez, who is black and Latino, holding up his badge and attempting to identify himself as a reporter before an officer grabbed him and then cuffed him.
“We can move back to where you like. We are live on the air here. ... Put us back where you want us. We are getting out of your way — wherever you want us, (we’ll) get out of your way,” Jimenez said.
“We were just getting out of your way when you were advancing through the intersection,” he added.
In a broadcast following his release, Jimenez said that the officer who arrested him was polite enough but did not have any information about the situation.
“I’m just following orders,” Jimenez was told.
The incident prompted an immediate apology from Gov. Tim Walz Friday morning, who told CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker that he was working to have the crew released immediately. Walz also called the arrests “unacceptable,” according to CNN, and said the news team had the right to be there.
In a series of tweets about the incident early Friday, CNN noted that another correspondent, Josh Campbell, who was reporting in the same area, was treated much differently than Jimenez.
“A black reporter from CNN was arrested while legally covering the protests in Minneapolis. A white reporter also on the ground was not,” the news station said.
Campbell, who also was in the area but not standing with the on-air crew, said he was approached by police, but was allowed to remain.
“I identified myself ... they said, ‘OK, you’re permitted to be in the area,’” Campbell, who is white, recalled on-air. “I was treated much differently than (Jimenez) was.”